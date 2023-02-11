China's Zheng breezes past Kasatkina to reach WTA Abu Dhabi Open semis

Chinese rising star Zheng Qinwen swept the top seed and world No. 8 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 6-2 in the WTA500 Abu Dhabi Open women's singles quarterfinals on Friday.

Zheng, 20, chalked up her third career Top 10 win, following her 2022 defeats of Ons Jabeur in Toronto and Paula Badosa in Tokyo.

Zheng will vie for her first singles final ticket this season with Liudmila Samsonova, who saw off fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3.

"When you reach a target, you always set a new one. Let's see what will happen!" said Zheng, who has reached a WTA500 semifinal for the second time.