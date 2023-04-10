﻿
News / Sport

NBA player Simmons donates basketball court to SW Chinese town

Xinhua
  09:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has donated a basketball court to Machang Town of Gui'an New Area in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Xinhua
  09:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
NBA player Simmons donates basketball court to SW Chinese town
AFP

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on April 7, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has donated a basketball court to Machang Town of Gui'an New Area in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

At a press conference held virtually on Sunday evening, Simmons explained his relationship with China. "I first visited China to play basketball when I was 16 and then again as an NBA player. I always enjoy visiting as the people and the fans are always so welcoming, and love basketball," he said.

Simmons announced on January 26 that he would donate money to build a basketball court in China.

"My wish is to bring the joy of basketball to more people, so I wanted to donate a court to help places where people love the game and can benefit from new facilities," he added.

A local basketball tournament in Guizhou, widely known as "CunBA", with 'Cun' meaning village in Chinese, has attracted widespread attention across China. Its recently held finals witnessed more than 30,000 people watching on site and hundreds of millions of netizens online.

"I hope this court will benefit the local people. I hear people in Guizhou have amazing local basketball tournaments, and they just had this year's final. I wish the people of Guizhou all the best, and hopefully will get to see them soon in the future," said Simmons.

"This donation will bring a better court for our basketball-loving people, and better promote the development of mass sports," said Li Pengcheng, deputy director of Machang Town.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
NBA
Brooklyn Nets
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     