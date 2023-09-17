Orienteering Challenge and Chess Masters attract amateurs and professionals

Sports competitions for professionals and amateurs are going on in Shanghai, including the City Orienteering Challenge and Shanghai Cup Chess Master Open.

It has been an enormously busy weekend for the city's sports followers.

Apart from competitions for professional athletes like the snooker Shanghai Masters and Shanghai Cup Chess Master Open, citizens were also provided with amateur events like the City Orienteering Challenge.

The 2023 China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge Shanghai race kicked off from Shanghai Stadium. Some 5,000 participants formed five-member teams and competed on ten routes covering the districts of Xuhui, Yangpu, Minhang and the Pudong New Area.

More than 60 scenic spots, fashion landmarks and sports venues were included.

Ti Gong

Challengers had to complete a series of tasks during which Shanghai's history and culture were presented in the form of interactive games.

There were food-themed routes, as well as routes tailored for family challengers, allowing young participants to learn about the city under the guidance of their parents.

"I have taken part in the challenge twice," said a participant surnamed Jian. "My 7-year-old daughter has reached the age threshold this year, so I'm taking her to challenge the family route. She loved it and is already looking forward to next year's event."

Ti Gong

The China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge was first introduced in 2011. The design of this year's medals features Shanghai's landmarks including the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Wukang Building and Shanghai Tower.



Meanwhile, the 3rd Shanghai Cup Chess Master Open raised its curtain at Nanxiang Ancient Town in Jiading District on Sunday. It attracted 32 top Chinese chess players from around the country.

The event has also set divisions for celebrity, youth and amateurs, as well as an overseas division which attracted international players from 20 chess organizations around the world to compete online.

Ti Gong

To extend its international influence, this year's tournament has set a stop in Germany under a collaboration with European Chinese Chess Federation, attracting some 50 chess players in Europe.

During the German stop, Chinese national champion Sun Yongzheng performed a one-on-ten exhibition wheel battle.

The organizers have set up a Chinese chess carnival on the square in front of the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower from September 17 to 20, arranging interactive activities and exhibition games to promote the sport.