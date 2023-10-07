﻿
News / Sport

China wins Asian Games women's hockey title, seals Olympic qualification

Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
China beat South Korea 2-0 in the women's hockey final to pocket the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0

China beat South Korea 2-0 in the women's hockey final to pocket the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday.

The win also handed China the lone Olympic qualification spot on offer here for Paris 2024.

Chen Yi opened the scoring for China in open play in the seventh minute as the hosts began strongly. Zou Meirong sealed the victory with a second goal in the 54th minute.

"This is really special. We have worked so hard for this, and these girls have improved so much. They've done so much in the last year," said China head coach Alyson Regina Annan.

"We didn't play well today, we could have played better, but they fought. We got the Olympic ticket, which is what we came for."

The win also represents China's fourth Asian Games gold medal in women's hockey, after having finished third at the previous edition in Jakarta in 2018.

India defeated Japan 2-1 to get the bronze medal.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     