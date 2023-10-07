Tunisia implements visa-free policy for Chinese tourists

The Tunisian government has decided to implement a visa-free policy for Chinese tourists.

The Chinese Embassy in Tunisia announced Saturday on its official website, in accordance with regulations issued by the Tunisian government, the visa-free policy will apply to Chinese individuals or groups traveling to Tunisia from China or abroad.

Chinese tourists will be required to present hotel reservations and air tickets before entering the country, the announcement said.

Tunisia's tourism industry has been recovering since 2023, with inbound tourists and tourism revenue increasing significantly. Officials from the Tunisian Tourism Ministry have previously stated that the Chinese market has great potential for Tunisia's tourism industry, hoping to attract more Chinese tourists to Tunisia.

Tourism plays a crucial role in Tunisia's economy, contributing substantially to foreign exchange earnings and creating numerous employment opportunities within the country.