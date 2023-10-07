﻿
News / World

Over 100 Israelis killed during massive Hamas attack

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
At least 100 Israelis have been killed during a Hamas rocket and infiltrating attack since Saturday morning, and over 900 have been injured, dozens of them critically wounded.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
Over 100 Israelis killed during massive Hamas attack
Reuters

Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 7.

At least 100 Israelis were killed during a Hamas rocket and infiltrating attack since Saturday morning, local media reported, citing the Israeli Health Ministry, adding that over 900 were injured, dozens of them critically wounded.

Almost 3,000 rockets were fired into Israel by Hamas since the early hours of Saturday.

According to a statement by the Israeli military, it carried out airstrikes against over 20 Hamas targets in recent hours.

The Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 198 Palestinians and injured another 1,610 in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Also on Saturday, the Israeli navy declared that it thwarted an attempt to carry out a naval infiltration into Israel, killing dozens of militants. Israeli Army Radio also said the Israeli troops killed nine Hamas militants during clashes in the southern town of Nirim in the afternoon.

An Israeli Cabinet meeting is underway in Tel Aviv to discuss the further Israeli response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a national address that Israel was "in a state of war and ordered a full mobilization of reserves."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     