Over 100 Israelis killed during massive Hamas attack

Reuters

At least 100 Israelis were killed during a Hamas rocket and infiltrating attack since Saturday morning, local media reported, citing the Israeli Health Ministry, adding that over 900 were injured, dozens of them critically wounded.

Almost 3,000 rockets were fired into Israel by Hamas since the early hours of Saturday.

According to a statement by the Israeli military, it carried out airstrikes against over 20 Hamas targets in recent hours.

The Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 198 Palestinians and injured another 1,610 in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Also on Saturday, the Israeli navy declared that it thwarted an attempt to carry out a naval infiltration into Israel, killing dozens of militants. Israeli Army Radio also said the Israeli troops killed nine Hamas militants during clashes in the southern town of Nirim in the afternoon.

An Israeli Cabinet meeting is underway in Tel Aviv to discuss the further Israeli response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a national address that Israel was "in a state of war and ordered a full mobilization of reserves."