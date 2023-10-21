﻿
News / Sport

Expect electrifying viewing as city hosts Formula E

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0
Formula E is making a return to China next year, and Shanghai will be hosting the all-electric motorsport for the first time.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0

Formula E is making a return to China next year, racing for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District with a double-header on May 25 and 26.

As the world's first all-electric motorsport, the first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing in September, 2014. Sanya and Hong Kong also hosted a total of seven races to date, with the most recent in March, 2019.

Celebrating the milestone of its 10th season, Formula E also announced races in India and Japan in 2024.

Expect electrifying viewing as city hosts Formula E
Ti Gong

Shanghai will host a double-header of races on May 25 and 26, 2024.

India's Hyderabad will host a race on February 10 next year, while the debut street race in Tokyo has been scheduled on March 30.

"Without doubt the new season will be compelling for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world," said Alberto Longo, Formula E's co-founder and CEO.

"The combination of street circuits, which is in Formula E's DNA, and established race tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the GEN3 car harder and further after a first season that beat all expectations with triple-digit overtakes in most races and the world championship titles decided on the final weekend."

There are two further updates to Formula E's Season 10 calendar.

The event planned for Jakarta in June will not go ahead following the announcement of a campaigning period in the Indonesian presidential elections, which would affect the logistics of delivering a race on the streets of the capital city. Formula E and Jakarta authorities are yet to decide on an alternative date.

And there is a venue change in Rounds 7 and 8 in Italy. This follows a review by experts at Formula E and the FIA into the Season 9 races in Rome, where the new faster, more powerful GEN3 car reached the limits of the narrow, sharp-turning circuit in Rome's business district. Formula E is exploring alternative venues, including permanent circuits, to maintain an event in Italy.

To date, a total of 16 rounds of races have been scheduled in Formula E's 2024 season, which opens on January 13 in Mexico's Mexico City.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Circuit
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     