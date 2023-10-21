Expect electrifying viewing as city hosts Formula E

Formula E is making a return to China next year, and Shanghai will be hosting the all-electric motorsport for the first time.

Formula E is making a return to China next year, racing for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District with a double-header on May 25 and 26.

As the world's first all-electric motorsport, the first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing in September, 2014. Sanya and Hong Kong also hosted a total of seven races to date, with the most recent in March, 2019.

Celebrating the milestone of its 10th season, Formula E also announced races in India and Japan in 2024.

Ti Gong

India's Hyderabad will host a race on February 10 next year, while the debut street race in Tokyo has been scheduled on March 30.

"Without doubt the new season will be compelling for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world," said Alberto Longo, Formula E's co-founder and CEO.

"The combination of street circuits, which is in Formula E's DNA, and established race tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the GEN3 car harder and further after a first season that beat all expectations with triple-digit overtakes in most races and the world championship titles decided on the final weekend."



There are two further updates to Formula E's Season 10 calendar.

The event planned for Jakarta in June will not go ahead following the announcement of a campaigning period in the Indonesian presidential elections, which would affect the logistics of delivering a race on the streets of the capital city. Formula E and Jakarta authorities are yet to decide on an alternative date.

And there is a venue change in Rounds 7 and 8 in Italy. This follows a review by experts at Formula E and the FIA into the Season 9 races in Rome, where the new faster, more powerful GEN3 car reached the limits of the narrow, sharp-turning circuit in Rome's business district. Formula E is exploring alternative venues, including permanent circuits, to maintain an event in Italy.

To date, a total of 16 rounds of races have been scheduled in Formula E's 2024 season, which opens on January 13 in Mexico's Mexico City.