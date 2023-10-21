Huang, Sun to bear China's flag at Hangzhou Asian Para Games opening ceremony

Wheelchair basketball player Huang Xiaolian and wheelchair fencer Sun Gang were named as the flag bearers for the Chinese delegation at the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games

Wheelchair basketball player Huang Xiaolian and wheelchair fencer Sun Gang were named on Saturday as the flag bearers for the Chinese delegation at the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Huang won the women's wheelchair basketball gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Para Games in 2018, and finished runner-up at the Tokyo Paralympics and the 2023 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships in Dubai.

Sun clinched the individual epee and team foil gold medals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. He achieved great success at the Jakarta Asian Para Games, where he won gold in the individual and team foil, individual and team epee, and team sabre events. Sun is also the winner in the individual and team foil events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games will take place on Sunday evening. China has announced a delegation of 723 members, including 439 athletes who will compete in 397 events of 22 sports.