Tsingtao Brewery factory worker caught peeing in malt container

Tsingtao Brewery has pledged full cooperation with authorities following a viral video allegedly depicting one of its employees urinating inside a malt container.
Tsingtao Brewery, one of China's largest beer breweries, has pledged full cooperation with authorities following a viral video allegedly depicting one of its employees urinating inside a malt container at the factory.

The video, which surfaced online on Friday, showed the employee climbing into the malt container and urinated in it.

The worker is caught peeing in a malt container.

The incident sparked outrage among netizens, prompting swift action from both local authorities. The Market Supervision Bureau in Pingdu City responded by establishing an investigation team to probe the matter.

In an official statement, the bureau assured the public that further updates on the investigation would be provided as progress is made.

In a statement issued on Friday, Tsingtao acknowledged that they reported the incident to the police upon discovering the online video. The batch of malt shown in the video has been sealed, guaranteeing it won't be used in production.

Addressing the allegations, Tsingtao Brewery expressed deep shock at the incident, saying they were unaware of the misconduct. The company said they will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Tsingtao Brewery is China's second-largest brewery, holding 16 percent of the domestic market share. Additionally, it contributes to half of China's national beer exports.

The specific factory under scrutiny, established in 2012 and located in Qingdao City, specializes in the production of alcoholic beverages and refined tea, according to thepaper.cn. Investigations into the alleged incident are currently underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
