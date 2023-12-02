News / Sport

Snowboard stars Su, Gasser triumph in big air at FIS World Cup

Xinhua
  22:34 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
China's snowboard sensation Su Yiming and veteran Anna Gasser of Austria secured victories in their respective men's and women's big air at the FIS World Cup here on Saturday.
IC

China's snowboard sensation Su Yiming.

China's snowboard sensation Su Yiming and veteran Anna Gasser of Austria secured victories in their respective men's and women's big air at the FIS World Cup here on Saturday, repeating their triumphs from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

"My dream started here. I am really happy and grateful to come back and show myself in front of the audience," said the 19-year-old Su, who ranked first in the qualification round on Friday and maintained the momentum in the final at Shougang.

With a stunning 1800 and 1980 performance respectively in the first two runs, Su clinched the win early with 184.50 points and felt at ease in the third run to savor the competition. Japanese snowboarder Ryoma Kimata earned the silver with 180.75 points, while his compatriot Kira Kimura claimed the bronze.

Gasser, who defended her women's snowboard big air Olympic title at the Beijing 2022, once again ascended to the event's highest podium with 174 points in the FIS World Cup.

"I had some mistakes in my first run. My second one is not as good as I normally can do it. I didn't just compete for the points, but for the best performances," Gasser said after the competition.

Australia's Tess Coady placed second in the women's snowboard big air, closely followed by Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan.

In the men's freeski big air, Alexander Hall of the United States accumulated 182 points to claim the gold, outscoring the runner-up Edouard Therriault of Canada by only 0.25 points. Switzerland's Andri Ragettli edged out Italy's Miro Tabanelli by the same margin to seize the bronze.

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland earned the women's freeski big air gold with 175.50 points, sharing the podium with British Kirsty Muir and Italy's Flora Tabanelli. China's Liu Mengting made her debut in the World Cup final and finished in seventh.

"I still have much to learn on the international stage, but I feel delighted to perform the tricks I prepared for the World Cup. Now, the Big Air Shougang is also where I started my dream," Liu noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
