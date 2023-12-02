News / Metro

Visitors get straight to the point during hospital tour

The Lingang branch of the Shanghai 6th People's Hospital organized a tour on Saturday for people to observe and experience acupuncture, herbal teas and workouts.
Ti Gong

Doctors at Shanghai 6th People's Hospital explain the mechanisms of acupuncture to residents during a hospital tour.

The Lingang branch of the Shanghai 6th People's Hospital organized a tour on Saturday for people to observe and experience acupuncture, herbal teas and workouts.

The aim was to promote TCM culture and enhance education of chronic disease prevention and control.

The hospital is a branch of the Lu Shouyan acupuncture research center, which studies and practices Lu-style acupuncture, a national intangible cultural heritage.

"It is so mysterious, doctors inserted several needles onto my acupoints, and my headache was relieved," said a resident during the visit.

The Lu-style acupuncture was initiated by Dr Lu Shouyan (1909-1969), a famed acupuncturist and educator. He was an excellent haipai (Shanghai-style) TCM provider and created his own style with unique clinical features and techniques.

Doctors explained the history, culture and features of acupuncture to residents, and invited people to experience the magic of therapy.

People also visited Dr Wu Yaochi's clinic, where they learnt and tried herbal tea, which consists of one or two herbs for people to enhance immunity and renovate sub-health conditions.

People also practiced baduanjin, an eight-sectioned Chinese workout, under the guidance of doctors.

The hospital said such event can promote its medical features and health care knowledge to residents. Doctors also welcome expatriates, who are interested in TCM, to participate.

The hospital said it will release schedules and information on hospital tours on its public WeChat account.

Ti Gong

A resident experiences Lu-style acupuncture at the hospital tour.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
