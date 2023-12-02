News / Nation

China starts building 1st national offshore wind power research, test base

Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
The construction of China's first national offshore wind power research and test base started in the eastern province of Fujian on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0

The construction of China's first national offshore wind power research and test base started in the eastern province of Fujian on Friday, the State Grid Corporation of China announced on Saturday.

The base, planned to be put into operation in 2024, is under joint investment and construction of several companies, including State Grid, China Huadian Corporation Ltd., and Power Construction Corporation of China.

Upon completion, the base will integrate functions of simulation analysis, operation testing, characteristic evaluation, and technology research and development, according to the State Grid Fujian Electric Power Co., Ltd.

It will also be capable of supporting the world's cutting-edge research such as empirical studies on large capacity offshore wind turbines, the State Grid branch said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     