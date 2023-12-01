Feature / Entertainment

Public screenings for anti-fraud movie

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
Box office sensation 'No More Bets' to be shown for free at villages, communities, schools and enterprises to raise awareness of telecom and online fraud and how to prevent it.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
Public screenings for anti-fraud movie

The Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Shanghai Film Bureau launch a year-long public film screening program for "No More Bets."

China's Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law came into effect on December 1, 2022.

To increase public awareness of such frauds, the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Shanghai Film Bureau launched a year-long public film screening program on Friday.

The acclaimed anti-fraud film "No More Bets" by Shen Ao will be screened for free at villages, communities, schools and enterprises around the city.

The film was a box office sensation with receipts of 3.85 billion yuan (US$540 million) when it was released in August. It also played a positive role in arousing public awareness of fraud prevention.

Public screenings for anti-fraud movie

Police officer Zhou Jie (left) and director Shen Ao at the public screening program's launch ceremony.

Public screenings for anti-fraud movie

The film's screening at the Grand Cinema attracted many movie buffs on Friday.

Director Shen shared with the audience and police officers the creation process of the movie.

He said the performance of the movie, his film directorial debut, was far beyond his expectation in terms of the box office.

"Based on real-life stories, we displayed the weakness of humanity on the screen," Shen added. "We're happy to see that the film has fulfilled its original purpose of combating fraud."

Local police officer Zhou Jie said that the film portrays the criminals' modus operandi and the victims' psychological changes. Zhou advised citizens not to trust any unknown links, messages or accounts. Before they transfer funds to unfamiliar accounts, they must double check and think twice, he said.

Public screenings for anti-fraud movie

A poster for "No More Bets."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     