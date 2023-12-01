Public screenings for anti-fraud movie

Box office sensation 'No More Bets' to be shown for free at villages, communities, schools and enterprises to raise awareness of telecom and online fraud and how to prevent it.

China's Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law came into effect on December 1, 2022.



To increase public awareness of such frauds, the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Shanghai Film Bureau launched a year-long public film screening program on Friday.

The acclaimed anti-fraud film "No More Bets" by Shen Ao will be screened for free at villages, communities, schools and enterprises around the city.

The film was a box office sensation with receipts of 3.85 billion yuan (US$540 million) when it was released in August. It also played a positive role in arousing public awareness of fraud prevention.

Director Shen shared with the audience and police officers the creation process of the movie.

He said the performance of the movie, his film directorial debut, was far beyond his expectation in terms of the box office.

"Based on real-life stories, we displayed the weakness of humanity on the screen," Shen added. "We're happy to see that the film has fulfilled its original purpose of combating fraud."

Local police officer Zhou Jie said that the film portrays the criminals' modus operandi and the victims' psychological changes. Zhou advised citizens not to trust any unknown links, messages or accounts. Before they transfer funds to unfamiliar accounts, they must double check and think twice, he said.