Injured Gu Ailing advances to FIS Halfpipe World Cup finals

  17:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-07
Despite a shoulder injury, China's Olympic champion Gu Ailing, also known as Eileen Gu, eased into the finals of the FIS Women's Freeski Halfpipe World Cup.
  17:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-07

Despite a shoulder injury, China's Olympic champion Gu Ailing, also known as Eileen Gu, eased into the finals of the FIS Women's Freeski Halfpipe World Cup as the leader of the qualification round here on Thursday.

Gu earned 94.75 points from her second run, leading the 15 competitors. Hanna Faulhaber of the United States ranked second with 90.75, followed by Chinese Li Fanghui with 85.50.

Returning to the Genting Snow Park, where she clinched the halfpipe gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Gu said, "Although my mother advised me not to make too aggressive moves, I feel that some people are born to compete, and I am one of them."

Gu revealed on her social media earlier this month that she injured her shoulder while training in Austria. However, after consulting with a doctor, she decided to attend the World Cup at the Genting Snow Park.

It is the first time for the Genting Snow Park to host an FIS World Cup event since Beijing 2022.

The finals will be staged on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
