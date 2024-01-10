News / Sport

Zhou Guanyu optimistic of the new F1 season

  12:02 UTC+8, 2024-01-10
Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu will race in front of home fans for the first time at the Chinese Grand Prix in April.
Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu, who will be racing in front of home fans for the first time, aims to have a bigger impact and contribute more to his team in the 2024 season.

The Alfa Romeo driver is in Shanghai this week to launch the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, which will take place at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District from April 19 to 21.

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix is returning after a four-year hiatus and will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, as well as the circuit's 20 years of operation.

Dong Jun / SHINE

For the first time, a sprint race has been scheduled.

"It's exciting news for the fans, but for drivers, it means less time to get used to the track," Zhou said. "Despite the pressure, I look forward to racing in front of the home crowd."

Drivers must use extreme caution when managing the circuit's numerous turns, according to Zhou, to avoid making mistakes.

"Though I don't have much experience on this circuit yet, I have watched a lot of previous races. I want to win points and showcase my best form here," he said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Zhou was 5 years old when he attended the first-ever Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in 2004.

He is now in his third year in the top-tier motor racing championship. In the previous two seasons, the Shanghai native finished with the same results: six points and 18th in the drivers' standings.

"We had regrets and missed some good opportunities in the 2022 season. In 2023, the team was less competitive compared to others," said Zhou.

"I collected more experience last season, though it didn't show in results. I want to turn all the regrets and mistakes into motivation. I have more mental strength now."

Imaginechina

In addition to improving his performance and scoring more points, Zhou wants to contribute more to his squad in the new season.

"I hope I will be able to play a more important role in the team, either during the race or on the race weekends," he said. "I will give my feedback about the car and all other aspects and help the team find a better-developing path."

The 2024 F1 season commences in Bahrain at the end of February. Ticket sales for the Chinese Grand Prix kicked off on Tuesday.

Shanghai International Circuit
