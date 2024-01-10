News / World

S. Korean opposition leader Lee discharged from hospital

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in the neck last week.
South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung speaks after being discharged at Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, on January 10, 2024.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in the neck last week.

Lee told a televised press conference in front of the hospital in Seoul that the war-like politics of killing and eliminating opponents should be ended, expressing his hope that his incident could become an opportunity to end the politics of hatred, and restore the politics of mutual respect and coexistence.

Lee was stabbed in his left neck by a man in his 60s during a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on January 2.

He was transferred by helicopter to the hospital in Seoul for surgery after receiving an emergency treatment in Busan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
