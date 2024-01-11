News / Sport

Slogan, Mascots, emblem of Asian Winter Games unveiled

Xinhua
  11:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-11
The slogan, emblem, and mascots for the 9th Asian Winter Games have been officially unveiled on Thursday.
Xinhua
  11:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-11
Tiger mascots "Binbin" (left) and "Nini"

The slogan, emblem, and mascots for the 9th Asian Winter Games have been officially unveiled on Thursday.

The 2025 Asian Winter Games organizers launched the official slogan "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia" around one year away from the opening of the Games.

At the launching ceremony, the organizers also presented the adorable tiger mascots "Binbin" and "Nini" and the official emblem which is the fusion of a short track speed skater figure, a lilac flower and dancing ribbons.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
