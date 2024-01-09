Feature / Entertainment

Tickets on sale for Turkish Film Week in Shanghai

The festival, hosted by the Shanghai Art Film Federation, has received generous support from the Republic of Turkey Consulate General in Shanghai, and the Yunus Emre Institute.
The Turkish Film Week, running from January 12 to 21, will show six films by well-known directors.

Turkish Film Week will be hosted from January 12 to 21 at the Peace Cinema and the Palace Cinema in the IAPM mall.

The film exhibition, hosted by the the Shanghai Art Film Federation, has also received generous support from the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Shanghai, and the Yunus Emre Institute.

Six outstanding films by contemporary Turkish directors will be screened. Online ticketing started at 12pm on January 10.

The six films are "The Wild Pear Tree" (2018), "My Brother" (2016), "Sour Apples" (2016), "Omar and Us" (2019), "Until I Lose My Breath" (2015), and "Whisper If I Forget" (2014).

A representative work by famed director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, "The Wild Pear Tree" centers on a young unpublished writer's journey back to his hometown to seek sponsors to publish his book.

"My Brother" is about two resentful, singer brothers who clear up their misunderstandings and resolve their differences after their father's death.

A poster for 'The Wild Pear Tree.'

A poster for 'My Brother.'

A poster for 'Sour Apples.'

In "Sour Apples," suitors knock on the door of the mayor of a small Turkish town. Aziz, the mayor, is the father of three beautiful daughters, but his daughters choose to go their own way.

"Omar and Us" tells a story of how Ismet, a Turkish soldier at the border, changes his prejudice against refugees because of the honesty of Omar.

"Until I Lose My Breath" revolves around Serap, a quite but hot-headed adolescent who is fed up with her abusive brother-in-law and detached sister. What keeps her going is the hope of moving into an apartment with her father, who is a long distance truck driver.

In "Whisper If I Forget," a pop singer with dementia returns to her old house, where she recalls her days of struggle in show business. At the same time, she also has to deal with the conflict with her sister.

A poster for 'Omar and Us.'

A poster for 'Until I Lose My Breath.'

A poster for 'Whisper If I Forget.'

