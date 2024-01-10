News / World

Missing Chinese ballet dancer found safe in Hamburg

Yang Yiting
  21:40 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0
The Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg confirmed with the German city's Police Office that the missing 21-year-old female Chinese Ballet dancer Zhang Lin has been found safe.
Yang Yiting
  21:40 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0

The Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg confirmed with the north German city's Police Office that the previously missing 21-year-old Chinese ballet dancer Zhang Lin has been found safe.

Zhang, who was with the Hamburg Ballett John Neumeier, was reported missing between January 5 and 9.

The police and the consulate general have not provided any additional information regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     