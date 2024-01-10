Missing Chinese ballet dancer found safe in Hamburg
21:40 UTC+8, 2024-01-10 0
The Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg confirmed with the German city's Police Office that the missing 21-year-old female Chinese Ballet dancer Zhang Lin has been found safe.
21:40 UTC+8, 2024-01-10 0
The Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg confirmed with the north German city's Police Office that the previously missing 21-year-old Chinese ballet dancer Zhang Lin has been found safe.
Zhang, who was with the Hamburg Ballett John Neumeier, was reported missing between January 5 and 9.
The police and the consulate general have not provided any additional information regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports