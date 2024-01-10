Missing Chinese ballet dancer found safe in Hamburg

The Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg confirmed with the German city's Police Office that the missing 21-year-old female Chinese Ballet dancer Zhang Lin has been found safe.

Zhang, who was with the Hamburg Ballett John Neumeier, was reported missing between January 5 and 9.

The police and the consulate general have not provided any additional information regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.