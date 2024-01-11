Chinese TV brands showcase latest display innovations at CES 2024

China's leading global TV brands showcased their latest display innovations at the ongoing 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the US city of Las Vegas.

Reuters

The annual tech show draws more than 130,000 attendees and over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 150 countries and regions.

Hisense, the global leader in the consumer electronics and home appliance industries, unveiled its 2024 ULED and ULED X lineups at the show, ushering in a new era of LED TV entertainment and expectations.

The newest lineups include 110 UX, a Mini LED TV featuring industry-leading display precision and performance which is a CES Innovation Award honoree, and 98UX, which brings extraordinary picture quality and realism to full display on a massive 98-inch screen.

The company also unveiled laser displays such as automobile laser display, 8K laser TV and rollable laser TV, and cutting-edge screen technologies.

"Hisense's groundbreaking ULED and ULED X products have the potential to revolutionize the home entertainment landscape where stunning picture quality, mesmerizing big-screen immersion, and inspiring visuals take center stage," said David Gold, president of Hisense Americas.

TCL presented its leading portfolio of innovative technologies across multiple categories at CES 2024, including the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV and one of the industry's first smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions.

TCL's 115-inch QM891G made its debut in North America with over 20,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

The company's latest smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions could combine smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, and other devices.

Skyworth brings its high-tech outdoor Clarus TV and Canvas art display TV to CES 2024. The Canvas art display serves as an artistic canvas for an immersive and artistically enriched viewing experience.

Chinese TV manufacturers also showcased their collaborations with Dolby, a global leader in immersive entertainment experiences, to facilitate greater home theater experiences.

Dolby's Atmos FlexConnect unlocks a more extensive and immersive Dolby audio experience through the ability to seamlessly pair accessory wireless speakers with TV's sound system while unlocking the flexibility to place each speaker anywhere consumers choose.

CES 2024 runs from Tuesday to Friday in Las Vegas. Chinese companies from various categories in the consumer electronic industries are participating in CES 2024, including well-known brands like Lenovo, BOE, Hisense and TCL, as well as robot companies such as Dreame and Yarbo, and electric vehicle companies including U Power and AIMA.