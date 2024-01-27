Sabalenka outplays Zheng to defend Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defended her title at the Australian Open after getting past China's rising star Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the women's singles final here on Saturday.

Despite her loss, 21-year-old Zheng became only the second Chinese player after two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na to reach the singles final in a Grand Slam tournament.