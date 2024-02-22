Shanghai Port targets Super Cup trophy, CSL title in 2024

Shanghai Port has set the goal of winning the Chinese Super Cup and retaining the CSL crown in 2024, while its new manager Kevin Muscat looks forward to his first Shanghai derby.

Shanghai Port FC and its new Australian manager Kevin Muscat met fans at the SAIC Pudong Arena on Thursday morning as the Chinese Super League defending champion gets ready for the new football season.

The local club's very first match in 2024 will be the Chinese Super Cup clash against city rival and 2023 Chinese FA Cup winner Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday. It will also be Muscat's first Shanghai derby experience.

"It's important to acknowledge that a derby is different (from other matches)," said the Australian. "The pitch and rules are the same, and the biggest difference is in emotion. It's important for us to accept and understand the emotion from our supporters, and to use the emotion in the correct way."

Muscat, 50, is a former national team defender, winning 46 caps and scoring 10 goals for Australia between 1994 and 2006.

He started his coaching career back home with Melbourne Victory in 2012, and has managed Belgian club Sint-Truiden and J-league side Yokohama F Marinos before being appointed as Shanghai Port manager last month. Muscat promised to bring an exciting and entertaining style of play to the team.

Shanghai Port won its second CSL title last year. Captain Oscar and Argentine striker Matias Vargas will continue with the team in 2024 as foreign players, along with two newcomers, Oscar's compatriots from Brazil – striker Gustavo and midfielder Matheus Jussa.

Both players are free transfers as their contracts with their former clubs had expired. CSL powerhouses have been favoring free transfers in recent years, with the obvious aim of saving expenses.

"The newcomers have very good individual skills," said Muscat. "Hope they can help the team play the kind of football we want to."

Muscat also revealed that the team's fifth foreign player will be unveiled soon.

Oscar was assertive and expressed confidence when asked about expectations for the new season.

"We want to give the new season a good start with the Chinese Super Cup trophy," said the Brazilian.

"By the end of the year, we will have another celebration for winning the league title," he pronounced confidently.

The 2024 Chinese Super Cup will be held at Hongkou Football Stadium on Sunday. Shanghai Port's first 2024 CSL appearance will be a home match against Wuhan on March 1.