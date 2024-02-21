News / World

Israel launches 2nd airstrike on Syrian capital within hours

Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
Israel conducted its second missile attack on areas southwest of the Syrian capital of Damascus within hours on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
Israel launches 2nd airstrike on Syrian capital within hours
Reuters

Workers clean debris after, according to Syrian state media reports, several Israeli missiles hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district, Damascus, Syria February 21, 2024.

Israel conducted its second missile attack on areas southwest of the Syrian capital of Damascus within hours on Wednesday, according to reports from a war monitor and local media.

The war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Israel targeted sites belonging to Iranian militias in the areas, adding there is currently no information regarding any human or material losses as a result of the attack.

Additionally, rocket shells launched by Israeli forces landed in Beit Jinn in the western countryside of Damascus, near the border with the occupied Golan Heights, according to the Britain-based watchdog group.

The Sham FM radio, a pro-government media in Syria, said that air defenses intercepted missiles in the southern and southwestern countryside of Damascus. Furthermore, Israeli rocket fire was also reported in Mount al-Sheikh of southern Syria.

Eyewitnesses in the Mazzeh neighborhood west of Damascus told Xinhua that a thundering sound similar to that of an earthquake was heard when the Israeli strike occurred.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli missile attack hit a residential building in the Kafar Sousah neighborhood in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of two civilians, as confirmed by the Syrian Defense Ministry.

The observatory suggested that the attack in Kafar Sousah was an assassination attempt targeting individuals associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

While Israel has frequently carried out missile strikes on Syrian targets, hitting residential areas is unusual and indicates an assassination attempt. This incident follows a similar attack on January 20, during which five IRGC officers were killed in a missile strike on the Western Mazzeh Villas neighborhood in Damascus.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     