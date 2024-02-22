Biz / Economy

Top tourism website posts rebounded result in 2023

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-22       0
China has embarked on "a significant journey of reconnecting with the world driven by the rising travel sentiment," according to Trip.com Group executive chairman.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-22       0

Trip.com Group posted a 122 percent growth last year, thanks to the substantial recovery of the traveling market both domestically and internationally, the Shanghai-based firm said on Thursday.

After the pandemic, China embarked on "a significant journey of reconnecting with the world driven by the rising travel sentiment" in 2023, said James Liang, Trip's executive chairman.

Trip, formerly Ctrip, posted revenue of 44.5 billion (US$6.3 billion) last year, representing a 122 percent increase from 2022. The fourth quarter revenue reached 10.3 billion yuan with a 105 percent growth, according to the Hong Kong-listed firm.

Trip has seen strong demand for accommodation reservations, transport tickets and seasonal opportunities such as peak winter tourism demand in some cities.

The Spring Festival tourism boom seems to fuel the company's 2024 business.

China's tourism market boomed during the holiday between February 10 to 17 with indicators such as the number of tourism trips reaching a new high.

Some 474 million domestic tourism trips were made during the Spring Festival holiday, an increase of 19 percent on a comparable basis compared with the level in 2019, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said recently.

Globally, Trip has operated in 39 counties and regions in Asia, Europe and America. The outbound hotel and air ticket reservation volume rebounded to 80 percent of the 2019 level before the pandemic in the fourth quarter, Trip said.

In 2023, it invested 12.1 billion yuan in technology innovation, a 45 percent growth from a year ago. The company, along with its partners, suppliers and related companies, had created 10 million jobs by 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Ctrip
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     