News / Sport

Ready, set for the women's half marathon

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:48 UTC+8, 2024-03-03       0
The 2024 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon will be held next Sunday, with a total of 5,800 runners for half marathon and health run.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:48 UTC+8, 2024-03-03       0

The 2024 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon will be held in Changning District next Sunday with 5,000 runners taking part in the 21-kilometer main race, and another 800 in the 5km health run.

The races will start at 7am from Zunyi Road. The finish line of the half marathon has been set in Zhongshan Park, while the health run ends at Shanghai Zoo.

Ready, set for the women's half marathon
Dong Jun / SHINE

Models present runners' outfits for the 2024 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon.

According to the organizers, nearly 28,800 people applied for this year's event before the quotas were distributed through a draw. The ages of the runners range from 16 to over 55 years old.

Water stations will be arranged every five kilometers along the route. Snacks like bananas and chocolate are available at 12.5km and 17.5km points. There are also three water spray spots to help runners beat the heat.

Ready, set for the women's half marathon
Dong Jun / SHINE

A flower-shaped medal is unveiled.

A flower-shaped medal has been specially designed for all half-marathon finishers.

The top six half marathon finishers will receive prize money of up to 15,000 yuan (US$2,084). The first 200 runners to cross the finish line will be awarded with entry into the 2024 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in the second half of the year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
Zhongshan Park
Shanghai Zoo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     