Ready, set for the women's half marathon

The 2024 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon will be held in Changning District next Sunday with 5,000 runners taking part in the 21-kilometer main race, and another 800 in the 5km health run.

The races will start at 7am from Zunyi Road. The finish line of the half marathon has been set in Zhongshan Park, while the health run ends at Shanghai Zoo.

Dong Jun / SHINE

According to the organizers, nearly 28,800 people applied for this year's event before the quotas were distributed through a draw. The ages of the runners range from 16 to over 55 years old.

Water stations will be arranged every five kilometers along the route. Snacks like bananas and chocolate are available at 12.5km and 17.5km points. There are also three water spray spots to help runners beat the heat.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A flower-shaped medal has been specially designed for all half-marathon finishers.

The top six half marathon finishers will receive prize money of up to 15,000 yuan (US$2,084). The first 200 runners to cross the finish line will be awarded with entry into the 2024 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in the second half of the year.