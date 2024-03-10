Setting new standards in Women's Half Marathon

Beauty and strength were highlights of the 2024 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon, which attracted 5,800 runners on Sunday.

Beauty and strength were highlights of the 2024 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon, which attracted 5,800 runners on Sunday.

Five thousand competed in the 21-kilometer main race, and the another 800 took part in the 5km health run. There were also foreign participants from 16 countries and from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Wang Lei was the first half marathon runner to cross the finish line at Zhongshan Park, clocking 1:20:51. She was followed by Zhao Caiwei (1:20:56) and Kong Jie (1:20:59).

Dong Jun / SHINE

The ages of the runners ranged from 16 to more than 55 years old. According to the organizers, about 99 percent runners managed to complete the race, a very high percentage for a marathon event.

As a competition tailored for women, female-friendly elements were showcased in many details of the event.

A make-up station provided freshening up services for runners who wanted to take photos.

Dong Jun / SHINE

After crossing the finish line at Zhongshan Park, runners were welcomed by male models and flowers. They could also enjoy mini cakes and beverages.

The race medal has been designed in the shape of a blooming flower, which can also be used as a necklace.

Forty female pace setters sponsored by sports brand New Balance also took part. Compared to male pace setters, the female pace setters appeared to be better companions for some runners. They helped runners find their best rhythm based on their abilities.

Ti Gong

"This feels like a home ground for women," said runner Zhao Yinong.

After returning from studying abroad, Zhao has worked in a large factory for some time before deciding to devote more time to outdoor sport. She is now a sports blogger.

"Running, skiing and outing are my hobbies and where my passion lies," she said. "It's important to find a comfortable pace in a running competition, so it is in life."