Tickets now available for Olympic Qualifier Series

The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series will be held in Shanghai in May, presenting the popular urban sports of breaking, BMX freestyle, sport climbing, and skateboarding. Tickets are available at the International Olympic Committee's official website Olympics.com and on Damai's website (www.damai.cn) and app.



According to the organizers, ticket sales have reached 2 million yuan (US$ 276,486) within 10 minutes when it started Monday noon.