Shanghai half marathon sets off on Sunday

15,000 runners are expected to take part in the 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday morning.
The starting pistol will be fired for the 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon this coming Sunday, attracting an expected 15,000 runners to start their 21-kilometer journey from Pudong's Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Due to road construction, this year's route features some adjustments in the latter part. The participants will still run past a handful of Shanghai's landmarks including the Lujiazui and Qiantan areas before reaching the finish line at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

More than 40 overseas elite runners have been invited to join the race, including Daniel Kipchumba (Personal Best: 0:59:06) from Kenya and Magdalena Crispin Shau (PB: 1:06:37) from Tanzania.

The top eight male and female finishers will receive prize money of up to US$ 16,000. To encourage local runners, the top eight Chinese male and female finishers will receive up to 10,000 yuan (US$ 1,382).

The fastest 200 male and 100 female runners will win themselves places in the Shanghai Marathon to be held in the second half of the year.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Models display the shirts for 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon runners.

According to the organizers, over 87,000 people applied for this year's half marathon. The places were distributed through a draw. Among the lucky ones, 34 percent are women runners.

Water stations will be set up every five kilometers along the route. There are snack and fruit supplies at the 10km, 12.5km, 17.5km, and 20km marks.

Race finishers will receive a tailored medal decorated with images of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Jin Mao Tower, and the World Financial Center.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Referee representatives are honored for their service for the Shanghai Half Marathon.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Volunteer representatives receive awards from the organizer, with some having served for the Shanghai Half Marathon for more than five years.

