﻿
News / Sport

Chinese riders dominate women's BMX freestyle at Olympic Qualifier Series

Xinhua
  22:48 UTC+8, 2024-05-17       0
Chinese riders Sun Sibei, Sun Jiaqi, and Deng Yawen secured the top three spots in the women's BMX freestyle park preliminaries at the ongoing Olympic Qualifier Series on Friday.
Xinhua
  22:48 UTC+8, 2024-05-17       0

Chinese riders Sun Sibei, Sun Jiaqi, and Deng Yawen secured the top three spots in the women's BMX freestyle park preliminaries at the ongoing Olympic Qualifier Series on Friday.

Their coach, Daniel Dhers, kept his hopes of competing in Paris alive after placing 12th in the men's BMX event. The 39-year-old advanced through the qualification round alongside his riders, bringing the crowd at Shanghai Urban Park to a frenzy.

"They (Chinese riders) have been super, super hot, super strong. And you know today, all of them held it together, they put on phenomenal runs. It was super fun to watch them ride," said World Champion Hannah Roberts of the United States.

Nineteen-year-old Sun Sibei, the world championships runner-up, claimed the top spot with a score of 87.40 points, followed by Sun Jiaqi with 86.70 points, and Deng with 85.40 points.

"I am proud of my girls. I helped them get organized," Dhers told Xinhua.

In the men's BMX freestyle park preliminaries, American Marcus Christopher clinched first place with 89.07 points, followed by Britain's Wayne Dylan Hessey (87.29) and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Martin Logan (86.83). Chinese cyclist Hai Yang was eliminated after finishing 20th.

Chinese athletes also excelled in sport climbing speed events. Wu Peng topped 32 athletes in the men's preliminaries with a time of 4.94 seconds. In the women's event, Niu Di, Wang Shengyan, Zhang Shaoqin, and Zhou Yafei advanced to the next round, with Zhou finishing second with a time of 6.62 seconds. Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland claimed first place with a time of 6.55 seconds.

Two Chinese climbers, Luo Zhilu and Pan Yufei, secured their spots in the Boulder & Lead semifinals scheduled for Saturday after finishing 6th and 11th in the women's and men's qualifications, respectively. Reigning Olympic champion Alberto Gines Lopez topped the field of 46 athletes.

In the women's skateboarding street qualifying round, 14-year-old Asian Games champion Cui Chenxi secured fifth place with a score of 79.76. Her teammates Zhu Yuanling, Zhang Yan and Zeng Wenhui were also through to the semifinals.

Australian skateboarder Keefer Wilson led the men's park qualification with a score of 84.69.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Logan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     