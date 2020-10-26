GM to upgrade its Shanghai design studio

US automaker says expansion of its studio will allow it to attract more outstanding local designers in a city that is home to some of the world's top automotive design talent.

US automaker General Motors is to upgrade its Advanced Design Center in Shanghai, more than doubling the current studio space and milling capacity.

It said it will be adopting cutting-edge technology and incorporating a more flexible and multifunctional use of space to enable it to remain at the forefront of automotive design in the world’s largest automotive market.

The expansion will allow it to attract more local design talent. The upgrade is scheduled to begin this month, with completion set for the second quarter of 2021. The center, beside GM China’s headquarters, will grow to more than 5,000 square meters.

“Shanghai has become home to some of the world's top automotive design talent,” said Julian Blissett, GM executive vice president and president of GM China. “We have been seeing many stunning car designs. With our improved capability and world-class resources, the Advanced Design Center will attract more of these outstanding local designers.”

The upgraded center will include a new color and material studio, paint shop, VR lab and second clay modelling studio, while the current VR Room, viewing patio, clay modelling studio and other facilities will be improved.