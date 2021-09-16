Biz / Auto

Shanghai's pure electric passenger vehicle exports soar 14.3 times in first 8 months

Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
From January to August, the city's automobile exports reached nearly 35 billion yuan, up 247.8 percent compared with the same period last year.
Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
Shanghai's pure electric passenger vehicle exports soar 14.3 times in first 8 months
Imaginechina

Rows of Tesla Model 3 manufactured in Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory wait to be exported at Shanghai Haitong International Automotive Terminal in Shanghai's Waigaoqiao Port Area on May 21, 2021.

The export value of Shanghai's pure electric passenger vehicles came in at approximately 20.68 billion yuan (US$3.22 billion), up 14.3 times year on year, in the first eight months of 2021, local customs said on Thursday.

From January to August, the city's automobile exports reached nearly 35 billion yuan, up 247.8 percent compared with the same period last year.

During the period, pure electric passenger cars, also known as battery electric passenger vehicles, accounted for nearly 60 percent of Shanghai's total automobile export value, showing the rapid momentum of the new energy vehicle industry in Shanghai, according to the local customs.

Meanwhile, the city's auto parts exports hit 30.17 billion yuan, up 31.2 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     