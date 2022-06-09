Biz / Auto

China's largest SUV maker sees sales growth in May

Great Wall Motor (GWM), China's largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, posted a month-on-month rise of 48.9 percent in vehicle sales in May due to the resumption of the supply chain and the alleviation of the logistics bottleneck.

The company said it sold a total of 80,062 vehicles in May, including 12,317 sold in overseas markets.

HAVAL, GWM's leading SUV brand, drove the overall sales growth, with 41,748 units sold in May. Almost half of them were the star model HAVAL H6.

Headquartered in the city of Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Great Wall Motor owns several vehicle brands, including HAVAL, GWM Pickup, WEY and ORA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
