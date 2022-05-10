Shanghai car plate auction closing date extended

The closing date of Shanghai's car plate auction for May and April has been extended to May 27 amid the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.

With branches of Shanghai International Commodity Auction Co, which organizes the city's monthly car plate auction, suspending external services since April 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence, the city on Tuesday announced the extension of the auction closing date.

For non-commercial passenger cars, including personal and company cars, the settlement date has been extended to 4pm of May 27.

It is recommended that winning bidders of personal car plates can make payments online or in installments.

In line with the changes in anti-pandemic policies, Shanghai International Commodity Auction Co will announce relevant adjustment measures in time on its official website. People can find customer service on its official mobile application or call its hotline at 962227.