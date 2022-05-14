China's NEV battery output hikes over 180% in first 4 months

China's output of new energy vehicle batteries surged 183.5 percent year on year to 129.6 GWh in the first four months of the year, industrial data showed.

In the January-April period, the country produced 81 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries, soaring 283.1 percent from a year ago, data from China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

The output of ternary lithium batteries stood at 48.3 GWh, up 97.2 percent year on year, the data showed.

A total of 64.5 GWh of batteries were installed in China's electric vehicles during the period, up 104.1 percent year on year.

In April alone, the output of NEV batteries was 29 GWh, down 26.1 percent from March.

Retail sales of NEVs in China expanded 78.4 percent year on year to 282,000 units last month, despite COVID-19 resurgences, according to the China Passenger Car Association.