Biz / Auto

China's NEV battery output hikes over 180% in first 4 months

Xinhua
  12:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-14       0
China's output of new energy vehicle batteries surged 183.5 percent year on year to 129.6 GWh in the first four months of the year, industrial data showed.
Xinhua
  12:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-14       0

China's output of new energy vehicle batteries surged 183.5 percent year on year to 129.6 GWh in the first four months of the year, industrial data showed.

In the January-April period, the country produced 81 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries, soaring 283.1 percent from a year ago, data from China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

The output of ternary lithium batteries stood at 48.3 GWh, up 97.2 percent year on year, the data showed.

A total of 64.5 GWh of batteries were installed in China's electric vehicles during the period, up 104.1 percent year on year.

In April alone, the output of NEV batteries was 29 GWh, down 26.1 percent from March.

Retail sales of NEVs in China expanded 78.4 percent year on year to 282,000 units last month, despite COVID-19 resurgences, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     