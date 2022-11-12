Sales of Chinese auto brands up 23.5% in October

Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles in October rose 23.5 percent year on year, with the market share continuing to increase, industry data showed.

Last month, over 1.18 million Chinese-brand passenger vehicles were sold in the Chinese market, accounting for more than half of the country's total passenger-car sales during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the first 10 months of 2022, sales of domestic auto brands rose 26.1 percent year on year to 9.35 million units, the data showed.

The sales made up 48.7 percent of the country's total passenger-car sales in the period, up 4.8 percentage points from the same period last year.