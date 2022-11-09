Major car brands preview their latest electric cars with new tech and design at the CIIE

Nissan, GM and Tesla display their latest electric cars at this year's CIIE, with new automotive engineering focused on cutting edge e-technology, design and sustainability.

Auto companies, amid the trend toward green and new carbon, put the spotlight on their new-energy vehicles at the fifth China International Import Expo.

Electric-car giant Tesla, having participated in the expo for five years, brings its S3XY models to the expo, together with its conceptual general-purpose robotic humanoid Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot.

It's noted that two models, Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid, made their China debut at this year's CIIE. Both models will feature 100 kWh battery packs and will also feature the carbon-sleeve tri-motor propulsion system that will get the Mosel S from 0-100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds.

The Tesla Bot, weighing 56 kilograms and standing around 172 centimeters tall, can lift items, water flowers, and squat down to carry out certain detailed work, with an estimated price of around US$20,000 after mass production.

The expo has provided an open, collaborative and mutually beneficial platform for global enterprises to share business opportunities in the Chinese market, said Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla.

Dong Jun / SHINE

At the booth of General Motors was the China debut of the Cadillac Celestiq, the world's first all-electric ultra-luxury sedan which utilizes innovative technology in the service of personalized, handcrafted artistry.

The model was announced to become the first member of the curated iconic portfolio of the Durant Guild, a lifestyle platform of General Motors for its Premium Import business in China.

Also appearing on the Durant Guild's stand at the CIIE is the all-electric Hummer EV SUV, which made its maiden appearance in China at the expo. The vehicle combines off-road adventure with zero emissions, and can achieve supercar-like 0-96 km/h acceleration in just 3.5 seconds through its exclusive Watts to Freedom launch mode.

"Over the last few years, the CIIE has provided the opportunity to listen to the feedback of the Chinese market. In fact, it accelerated our decision to launch The Durant Guild," said Julian Blissett, GM executive vice president and president of GM China. "This year marks an important step forward for GM with The Durant Guild, as it prepares to begin rolling out a curated portfolio to meet the increasing demand in niche segments."

Ti Gong

Nissan, meanwhile, demonstrated its latest achievements and practices in sustainability, putting on display Ariya, Nissan's first all-electric crossover SUV.

The company also puts on display its electric race car which has participated in Formula E, a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars.

At the expo it announced the establishment of Nissan Mobility Service Co Ltd, a dedicated mobility service company, as part of its efforts to continue transforming its business in China.

The new business will be committed to investing in mobility services and deploying robotaxi services. By working with the Suzhou High-Speed Rail New Town, it will support intelligent transport initiatives in China.