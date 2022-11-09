﻿
Biz / Auto

Electronics and materials behind fancy cars displayed at CIIE

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
Suppliers of automotive electronics and materials, which help in achieving the car industry's major target of low-carbon neutrality and smart vehicles, are popular at the CIIE.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
Electronics and materials behind fancy cars displayed at CIIE
Dong Jun / SHINE

A HiPhi Z car, which uses lightweight and recyclable materials, is displayed in the Covestro booth at the 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Fancy cars have been drawing many visitors at the ongoing 5th China International Import Expo while the booths of automotive electronic and material suppliers are also worthy of attention. The two sectors contribute to achieving the car industry's major target of low-carbon neutrality and smart vehicles.

FORVIA made its debut at the CIIE's Smart Mobility zone with the new name, after Faurecia's completion of the acquisition of HELLA at the beginning of 2022.

A variety of intelligent technologies and innovative products are on display at the company's booth, based on the latest market demand. They include an intelligent and sustainable automotive interior system; renewable natural hemp fiber materials to reduce weight and a smart cockpit solution with optimizing images and adaptive display technology, which automatically adjusts the screen display for both drivers and passengers comfort.

A HiPhi Z car takes pride of place at the Covestro booth. Besides a futuristic design and intelligent system, the car features materials co-developed with Covestro.

The two sides have cooperated on R&D in various fields such as new appearance, low-carbon and eco-friendly and lightweight materials. The new materials enhance the quietness of the vehicle, significantly reduce volatile organic compounds and achieve the goal of low-carbon and green development. The marble-patterned thermoplastic carbon fiber, used in a mass-produced interior part, is fully recyclable.

In fact, Coverstro and Hiphi Z signed further cooperation agreements on "Smart and Low Carbon Mobility Future" at the expo.

Electronics and materials behind fancy cars displayed at CIIE
Ti Gong

Visitors at the Renesas booth.

Renesas, a Japanese-based chip firm, is showcasing automotive electronics and industrial automation solutions.

They cover SoC (system-on-a-chip) innovation for vehicles, an ADAS development platform for L2+ and L3 autonomous driving systems and IO-Link solution for industrial automation.

The IO-Line, which made its debut in China, can be used by various manufacturers, including top new energy and battery firms, Renesas revealed.

Automotive electronics now accounts for 55 percent of a car's total cost on average, compared with 25 percent a decade ago. The proportion will continue to rise when cars become more connected and intelligent, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Covestro
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     