Electronics and materials behind fancy cars displayed at CIIE

Suppliers of automotive electronics and materials, which help in achieving the car industry's major target of low-carbon neutrality and smart vehicles, are popular at the CIIE.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Fancy cars have been drawing many visitors at the ongoing 5th China International Import Expo while the booths of automotive electronic and material suppliers are also worthy of attention. The two sectors contribute to achieving the car industry's major target of low-carbon neutrality and smart vehicles.



FORVIA made its debut at the CIIE's Smart Mobility zone with the new name, after Faurecia's completion of the acquisition of HELLA at the beginning of 2022.

A variety of intelligent technologies and innovative products are on display at the company's booth, based on the latest market demand. They include an intelligent and sustainable automotive interior system; renewable natural hemp fiber materials to reduce weight and a smart cockpit solution with optimizing images and adaptive display technology, which automatically adjusts the screen display for both drivers and passengers comfort.

A HiPhi Z car takes pride of place at the Covestro booth. Besides a futuristic design and intelligent system, the car features materials co-developed with Covestro.

The two sides have cooperated on R&D in various fields such as new appearance, low-carbon and eco-friendly and lightweight materials. The new materials enhance the quietness of the vehicle, significantly reduce volatile organic compounds and achieve the goal of low-carbon and green development. The marble-patterned thermoplastic carbon fiber, used in a mass-produced interior part, is fully recyclable.

In fact, Coverstro and Hiphi Z signed further cooperation agreements on "Smart and Low Carbon Mobility Future" at the expo.

Ti Gong

Renesas, a Japanese-based chip firm, is showcasing automotive electronics and industrial automation solutions.

They cover SoC (system-on-a-chip) innovation for vehicles, an ADAS development platform for L2+ and L3 autonomous driving systems and IO-Link solution for industrial automation.

The IO-Line, which made its debut in China, can be used by various manufacturers, including top new energy and battery firms, Renesas revealed.

Automotive electronics now accounts for 55 percent of a car's total cost on average, compared with 25 percent a decade ago. The proportion will continue to rise when cars become more connected and intelligent, experts said.