﻿
Biz / Auto

China's automobile industry registers steady expansion in 2022

Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
China's automobile industry logged stable growth in 2022, reporting year-on-year expansion in revenue and profits.
Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0

China's automobile industry logged stable growth in 2022, reporting year-on-year expansion in revenue and profits.

The combined revenue of companies in the sector neared 9.29 trillion yuan (about 1.37 trillion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 6.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The sector raked in total profits of 531.96 billion yuan, up 0.6 percent from 2021. The growth was 14 percentage points higher than in the manufacturing industry overall during the same period.

Last year, the industrial added value of auto manufacturers rose 6.3 percent from the previous year, 2.7 percentage points higher than the level of major industries, the data also shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     