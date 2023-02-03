﻿
China becomes Israel's largest supplier of imported passenger cars in Jan.

China became Israel's largest supplier of imported passenger cars in January, according to figures released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Thursday.

A total of 7,753 Chinese passenger cars were sold in Israel in January, up from 685 in the same month last year. The Republic of Korea and Japan were Israel's second- and third-largest suppliers of imported passenger cars, respectively selling 7,393 and 7,251 units, the figures showed.

With nearly 3,000 units sold in Israel in January, the electric subcompact crossover model Atto 3, which was manufactured by China's BYD Auto and began sales in Israel in Oct. 2022, was the best-selling electric car in Israel in January.

The gasoline-powered models of the Chinese automaker Chery, which were introduced to Israel in November 2022, and the electric models of MG and Geely, also registered high sales in Israel in January.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
