Chinese luxury electric car brand Voyah makes debut in Israel

Voyah, a Chinese luxury electric auto brand, made on Monday its debut in the Israeli market, introducing a large sport utility vehicle (SUV).

At a press conference held in Tel Aviv, the Chinese car manufacturer introduced the Voyah Free model, which has a driving range of up to 500 km, a maximum speed of 200 km/h, a battery capacity of 106 kWh, and fast charging from 20% to 80% in 45 minutes.

"In the future, we will bring more green and smart car products to the Israeli people," said Voyah CEO Lu Fang in a video address.

Voyah is a luxury division of the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation, headquartered in Wuhan, central China.

Dongfeng was founded in 1969 and is one of China's largest automakers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
