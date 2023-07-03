20 mln vehicles! China's NEV industry registers record output
China's 20 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) rolled off the production line on Monday in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, creating a remarkable milestone for the country's NEV sector.
The car was produced by GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. With this record, the NEV sector has entered a new stage of large-scale, globalized and high-quality development, and is becoming an important part of China's modern industrial system, according to Fu Bingfeng, executive vice-president and secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology during a ceremony in celebration of the new record held in Guangzhou.
GAC Aion is an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group) based in Guangzhou.