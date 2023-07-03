﻿
20 mln vehicles! China's NEV industry registers record output

  19:16 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
China's 20 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) rolled off the production line on Monday in Guangzhou.
China's 20 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) rolled off the production line on Monday in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, creating a remarkable milestone for the country's NEV sector.

The car was produced by GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. With this record, the NEV sector has entered a new stage of large-scale, globalized and high-quality development, and is becoming an important part of China's modern industrial system, according to Fu Bingfeng, executive vice-president and secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology during a ceremony in celebration of the new record held in Guangzhou.

GAC Aion is an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group) based in Guangzhou.

Source: Xinhua
