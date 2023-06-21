﻿
7 automakers in South Korea to recall 326,723 vehicles for defects

Seven local and foreign automakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall 326,723 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor will recall 273,643 vehicles of five models, including G80, to fix the faulty front seat belt components as well as 2,438 GV60 vehicles for the power transmission unit error, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Kia Motors, affiliated with Hyundai, will recall 36,171 units of Bongo-3 for the defective heater design error.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 9,178 units of 10 models, including S 580 4MATIC, for software error in the stability control system, while GM Korea will recall 2,294 Equinox units for child protection seats' non-compliance with safety standards.

Ford Sales & Service Korea will recall 2,210 Mustang units for defective rear camera screens, while Volkswagen Group Korea will recall 724 units of Bentley Flying Spur V8 for faulty entertainment screens in the back seat.

FMK, which imports and sells Ferrari and Maserati vehicles here, will recall 65 units of two models, including Ferraris 296 GTB, for defective fuel tank connection pipes.

Vehicle owners can visit repair and service centers to replace faulty parts free of charge.

