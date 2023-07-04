﻿
SAIC new-energy vehicles hit record sales in June

Shanghai-based auto manufacturer SAIC has ranked second in China, with it's new-energy vehicles continuing to show a strong increase in sales this past June.
SAIC's new-energy vehicle sales have remained in second place among Chinese automakers in June, with its monthly sales of NEVs hitting a new high for the year.

The Shanghai-based SAIC Motor Corp, China's largest carmaker, achieved a monthly sales of 86,000 new-energy vehicles in June, a 13.1 percent increase compared with the previous month. This marks its highest monthly NEV sales figure for the year so far and places SAIC in the second position among Chinese automakers in terms of NEV sales.

In the first half of 2023, SAIC's NEV sales have been consistently setting new records every month. Among them, the sales in the second quarter exceeded 230,000 units, which represents a significant 61.9 percent increase compared with the first quarter.

SAIC has been actively promoting the development of NEVs and has invested heavily in the research and development of new technologies, and its self-branded NEVs are making great strides.

Among SAIC's self-owned brands, SAIC Passenger Vehicle (including overseas bases) sold a total of 32,000 new-energy vehicles in June, a year-on-year increase of 59.3 percent.

IM Motors, meanwhile, sold 2,007 vehicles, achieving significant growth, with the IM Motors LS7 having steadily ranked first in the sales of "mid-to-large-sized pure electric SUVs" for three consecutive months. And Its new mid-to-large-sized pure electric SUV LS6 will make its debut at the Chengdu Motor Show at the end of August.

Rising Auto's monthly sales increased by 70 percent year on year. Its mid-to-large-sized pure electric sedan F7 has continued to receive recognition and praise from users and has been hailed as the "most comfortable sedan under 300,000 yuan (US$41,584)." While the layout of the battery swap stations is accelerating, more than 50 battery swap stations will be put into use in over 10 cities nationwide in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, SAIC's joint ventures with global automakers, including Volkswagen and General Motors, have also contributed to the company's NEV sales growth. SAIC Volkswagen sold over 9,000 NEVs in June, which is a new high for the year.

SAIC General Motors posted NEV sales of over 9,100 vehicles in June, marking a 70.1 percent year-over-year increase to hit a new record high. The newly launched Buick Electra E5 and Electra E4 are said to be contributing significantly to SAIC General Motor's NEV sales growth.

While SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) sold 31,000 NEVs last month, among which the Wuling Bingo, a battery electric subcompact car, has become one of the best-selling NEV models with a monthly sales approximating 20,000 units.

With the continuous launch of multiple new products, SAIC expects the growth of NEV sales will further accelerate in the second half of this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
