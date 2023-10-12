﻿
Biz / Auto

UAW expands strike to Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant on 27th day of strike

Xinhua
  13:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0
The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced an unexpected expansion of its strike to Ford's truck plant in Kentucky on Wednesday, The Detroit News reported.
Xinhua
  13:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced an unexpected expansion of its strike to Ford's truck plant in Kentucky on Wednesday, The Detroit News reported.

At about 6:35 p.m. local time (2235 GMT), the union ordered 8,700 workers to strike at Ford's highly profitable plant in Kentucky where Ford's Super Duty trucks and a pair of large SUVs, the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator, are produced, the news outlet said.

This is the third time the union has escalated the strike and the first time it has expanded the action without any public warning in advance, with its fight against the Big Three automakers in the U.S. entering day 27.

The UAW strike against the Big Three has resulted in thousands of layoffs at the automakers and their suppliers and some 5.5 billion dollars in economic losses to workers, automakers, suppliers, dealers and consumers, local media reported.

The UAW announced the strike at three select factories of Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis on Sept. 14, after its contract with the Big Three expired. It spread the strike to 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers around the country on Sept. 22, following a failure to make meaningful progress in new contract negotiations. It further spread to GM and Ford SUV assembly plants on Sept. 29.

The UAW represents roughly 146,000 workers from the Big Three. By midday Wednesday, about 25,300 UAW workers were on strike nationwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Ford
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     