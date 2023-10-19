﻿
Biz / Auto

Tesla reports Q3 results with revenue increase, net income plunge

Xinhua
  08:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0
US top electric automaker Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 with total revenue of US$23.35 billion, up 9 percent year over year.
Xinhua
  08:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0

US top electric automaker Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 with total revenue of US$23.35 billion, up 9 percent year over year.

The revenue increase was impacted by the growth in vehicle deliveries. In the third quarter, Tesla produced 430,488 vehicles and delivered over 435,059 vehicles, up 18 percent and 27 percent year over year respectively.

The company's net income attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) fell 44 percent to US$1.85 billion in the third quarter from the same period a year ago, as EV prices put pressure on margins.

Its cost of goods sold per vehicle decreased to about US$37,500 in the quarter. "While production cost at our new factories remained higher than our established factories, we have implemented necessary upgrades in Q3 to enable further unit cost reductions," the company said.

"With a combined gross profit generation of over US$0.5 billion in the quarter, our Energy Generation and Storage business and Services and Other business have become meaningful contributors to our profitability," it added.

Tesla's quarter-end cash, cash equivalent and short-term marketable securities increased year over year to US$26.1 billion in the third quarter.

During the quarter the company brought down several production lines for upgrades at various factories, which led to a sequential decline in production volumes. "Our Shanghai factory has been successfully running near full capacity for several quarters. Giga Shanghai remains our main export hub," Tesla said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     