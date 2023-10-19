﻿
Biz / Auto

China's automobile manufacturing industry logs robust growth in January-August

Xinhua
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0
China's automobile manufacturing industry registered steady expansion in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed.
Xinhua
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0

China's automobile manufacturing industry registered steady expansion in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed.

The industrial added-value of the sector surged 11.7 percent year on year during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Combined operating revenue of the industry came in at 6.17 trillion yuan (US$859.39 billion), soaring 10.9 percent from the same period last year.

Companies in the sector raked in a total profit of 303.59 billion yuan in the same period, up 2.4 percent over one year earlier, the data revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     