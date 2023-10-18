China's BYD launches new energy vehicle sale in Hungary

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has taken a leap in its global expansion by launching the sale of its new energy vehicles in Hungary on Tuesday.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has taken a leap in its global expansion by launching the sale of its new energy vehicles in Hungary on Tuesday.

Would-be buyers can place orders for its electric vehicles at two select dealers in Budapest, the company announced in a press event. This move marks a notable milestone for BYD as it extends its customer base to Hungary, the first country in the Central and Eastern European region.

BYD's presence in Hungary dates back to 2005, involving various businesses including a bus factory established in 2017. The introduction of passenger cars to Hungary showcases its dedication to offering the latest technology and products to the Central and Eastern European market, said Yingying Peng, director of marketing and public relations at BYD Europe.

"Hungary is not a new market for us, but we are very happy that our passenger cars can enter Hungary. It is a very important and strategic market for us. We hope to use Hungary as a base to cover the entire Central and Eastern Europe," she said.

Since entering the European passenger car market in 2022, BYD has introduced its vehicles to 18 European countries. The Hungarian market will be graced with three distinct models: BYD SEAL, BYD ATTO 3, and BYD DOLPHIN.

"European automakers have to take BYD very, very seriously, I cannot think of another car that offers so much in terms of range, power, and quality for such an attractive price," Zsolt Csikos, renowned Hungarian car journalist and a member of the Car of the Year jury, told Xinhua.

To ensure an excellent ownership experience, BYD provides a comprehensive warranty and roadside assistance package. The company stands by its vehicles with a six-year or 150,000 km warranty, while the battery is backed by an eight-year or 200,000 km warranty. In addition, buyers benefit from 24-hour roadside assistance.

BYD aims to establish a network of more dealers within two years to cater to the growing demand in Hungary.