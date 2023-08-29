﻿
Toyota halts operations at Japanese factories over system failure

Xinhua
  13:46 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Toyota Motor said it suspended operations in 12 of its group's 14 vehicle assembly plants in Japan on Tuesday morning due to a computer system failure.
Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp's Motomachi Plant where its operation is suspended, is pictured in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on August 29, 2023.

Toyota Motor said it suspended operations in 12 of its group's 14 vehicle assembly plants in Japan on Tuesday morning due to a computer system failure.

According to a spokesperson with the Japanese automaker, the plants were unable to place orders for vehicle parts from early Tuesday, and when operations would resume remained unclear.

All factories across 25 production lines were affected, except the Miyata plant in Fukuoka Prefecture and Daihatsu Motor Co's Kyoto Plant, the automaker said.

In February last year, Toyota experienced a one-day halt at all of its plants in the country after its domestic supplier Kojima Industries Corp. suffered a system failure.

It affected all 28 of Toyota's domestic production lines across 14 factories, impacting the output of about 13,000 vehicles.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
