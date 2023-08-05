﻿
SAIC Volkswagen recalls over 83,000 vehicles in China

Sino-German joint venture SAIC Volkswagen has started to recall over 83,000 vehicles in China due to defects, according to the country's market regulator.

The recall began on Aug. 4 and involves 57,659 units of Polo Plus model manufactured between Oct. 12, 2020 and March 17, 2022, and 25,838 T-Cross vehicles produced between Oct. 12, 2020 and March 25, 2022, according to a statement available on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Fuel deposits may accumulate between the impellers and the impeller housing in the fuel pump, which may lead to the unsmooth operation of the impellers and fuel pump malfunction. In extreme cases, the vehicles may lose power, according to the statement.

SAIC Volkswagen said that it will provide free replacement of improved fuel pumps for the vehicles within the scope of the recall to eliminate safety risks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Volkswagen
