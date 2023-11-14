﻿
Biz / Auto

China's BYD to sell midsize electric bus in Japan

Xinhua
  19:38 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
China's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD will start to sell a new model of midsize electric bus in Japan to meet the growing demand for green public transportation.
China's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD will start to sell a new model of midsize electric bus in Japan to meet the growing demand for green public transportation.

The J7 midsize electric bus tailored for the Japanese market has a range of 250 km and is priced at 36.5 million Japanese yen (US$240,000), according to a press conference of BYD Japan Co., Ltd. on Tuesday.

The model is set to begin accepting reservations starting from January 1, 2024, with deliveries expected in the fall of 2025.

The Chinese auto giant made its entry into the Japanese electric bus market in 2015 by delivering five electric buses in Kyoto. Currently, BYD holds a share of over 70 percent in the Japanese electric bus market and aims to achieve cumulative sales of 4,000 buses in the country by 2030.

"BYD is committed to promoting the electrification of transportation in collaboration with Japanese partners through the introduction of new technologies and products," said Liu Xueliang, general manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division and president of BYD Japan.

Despite boasting a mature auto market, Japan has lagged behind its global peers in the shift toward EVs as gasoline-electric hybrid models remained more popular.

With the global decarbonization trend, Japan has aimed to have all vehicles sold in the country be at least part-electric by 2035, along with increasing subsidies for EV purchases and reduced restrictions on the installation of charging facilities.

